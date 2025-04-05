Crisis in South African policing: oversight reveals shocking inhumane conditions at police stations

South Africa’s police stations are in a state of crisis, with dilapidated infrastructure, unsafe working conditions, and a lack of resources severely hampering the ability of officers to perform their duties. This is according to the Portfolio Committee on Police who had a first hand account during a recently concluded oversight visit to several police stations in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Among the most shocking revelations is the state of Belhar Police Station in the Western Cape, where officers are reportedly forced to share toilets with criminals—a practice that not only breaches basic human dignity but also compromises safety. Ian Cameron, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, has confirmed these conditions to the Weekend Argus, stating, “Unfortunately, it is all very true. I did an unannounced visit there at the end of 2024, and I was so shocked by the circumstances they work in. It is basically a house turned into a police station. “I must say the members do amazing work at keeping the place clean despite the circumstances. It is not only horrible to share toilets the way they do, but it is also unsafe. That station is a soft target and extremely vulnerable to attack.”

Cameron also mentioned that because of the inadequate space for the station to have holding cells they need to transport suspects to other cop shops in the vicinity. Ian Cameron "This means that there is also a shortage of police vehicles when the need arises the community because members are transporting these suspects to other stations, its something that should've and could've been addressed a while back." The committee has called for urgent action to address the dire state of many police stations across the country, with particular focus on the lack of infrastructure and the inability of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to resolve the ongoing issues.

Cameron pointed out that “SAPS and Public Works keep blaming each other,” which has contributed to the inefficiencies and lack of progress. The committee’s findings highlighted Verulam and Durban Central Police Stations, which are facing similar issues. At Verulam, officers are exposed to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, such as collapsing floors and temporary offices that leak during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, Durban Central struggles with malfunctioning lifts, non-operational cells, and broken toilets—issues that directly affect the ability of the SAPS to deliver quality service. “These stations are in complete disarray, and we really have a crisis on our hands,” said Cameron. “This is something on the committee’s list, and we will continue to pressure and follow up to ensure these conditions are addressed.” There were also concerns raised about SAPS police dogs The committee also raised concerns about the K9 Unit at Durban Central, where many of the dogs are old and not ready for deployment, undermining the unit's ability to track criminals, detect explosives, and uncover narcotics.

The committee also expressed concerns about the delay in receiving specialized medical equipment, which hinders the veterinary clinic’s ability to care for the animals. Cameron added, "We cannot allow the South African Police Service to continue operating under these conditions. The lack of infrastructure, the failure to resolve basic issues, and the blame-shifting between departments are all contributing to a crisis that threatens the safety and security of the public.” A member who spoke to Weekend Argus said for more than a decade the only maintenance done at the Belhar Police Station was a paint job.

"It messes with your morale, that's all I can say." Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) National spokesperson Richard Mamabolo, expressed concerns about the unequal distribution of resources across South African police stations. “Part of the concerns we continue to raise relate to the uneven allocation of resources across police stations, with those in rural and township areas facing multiple challenges while those within affluent areas are better resourced.

We have through our Policing Indaba made recommendations to address these inefficiencies, including improved allocation of resources, however, government concedes that budgetary cuts have led to the status quo remaining the same. It is an ongoing matter.” National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the Belhar police station is non-devolved meaning that the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (NDPWI) is responsible for its repairs and renovations. "However, we have identified a new site for construction of a new police station. This is at initial stages.