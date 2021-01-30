Crowdfunding builds online platform for local vendors

Cape Town - With the hope of taking vendors to the next level, AtMyInBox has started crowdfunding. From striking handmade watch straps, bags, earrings, clothing and works of art all under the helm of one platform, AtMyInBox has it all. This will help create a platform for vendors to sell their products. The campaign intends to assist local vendors and product makers who usually sell their wares at markets and events to have an online platform to capture value. It is also to teach vendors how to leverage social media to generate sales and how to run an online business. Olwethu Kwayiba, campaign manager and business coach, started the initiative. He said entrepreneurship is sometimes a lonely road. He added that he never had a mentor so he wanted to be able to help vendors thrive in the online market.

On Wednesday the campaign reached the R10 000 mark; their goal is to reach R100 000 by end next month. They need to hit at least R35 000 to get things off the ground. They started the crowdfunding campaign the weekend of Black Friday.

Beaded watches by Samkelo Nyakambi from Langa. Picture: Supplied

At present, they have a database of about 200 vendors in the Western Cape.

“It is truly a work of heart for all of us, and we enjoy creating and showcasing the best of local products and intend to export this talent. Through our campaign we have some of these vendors sending their products as far as Belgium, which makes me so happy and makes me want to work harder in making sure the platform is a success,” said Kwayiba.

He added that he truly believes that our wealth as Africans lies in our abundant creativity and we need to teach ourselves modern ways to convert this creativity into sustainable livelihoods – and that is what they are intending to achieve with this campaign.

“Thank everyone who has supported the campaign so far, it is something we truly appreciate and do not take for granted, especially during this time when people have lost income,” said Kwayiba.

A t-shirt designed by Samkelo Nyakambi from Langa. Picture: Supplied

Nondwe Nyati, a vendor who makes jewellery from leather under the name Indwe Designs, has been using Instagram to market her products while supplying a few stores. With Covid-19 that all fell away.

“When Covid happened the stores closed down and there were no shows. That is where I would make most of my money for the entire winter. This is how I survive,” said Nyati.

Now things have “sort of picked up” as she has is supplying two stores with her products.

“People now believe in online shopping. With this campaign, we will be exposed to the international market,” said Nyati.

Unyazi Designs founded by Samkelo Nyakambi. Picture: Supplied

Unyazi Designs, founded by Samkelo Nyakambi from Langa, said for him it was about creating a network and getting his name known on the platform.

He creates hand-made beaded watch straps and products. Nyakambi used to go to markets and sell his good there, as well as at pop-up markets. He does have an online store but was “not so active” on it.

“Now with Covid I have had to put more effort into it. AtMyInbox would be a great platform. I use African storytelling, African culture and all my stuff is locally made,” said Nyakambi.

Founder of Ivy Grace, Ivy Nhlapo. PIcture: Supplied

Founder of Ivy Grace, Ivy Nhlapo is hoping to take her business to the next level on this platform. She makes her goods from recycled materials and was only selling her goods at markets and lost income due to the pandemic.

Some of the work by Founder of Ivy Grace, Ivy Nhlapo. Picture: Supplied

“This would be very beneficial for me. This is my only source of income. I make jewellery, handbags and shoes all using recycled materials,” said Nhlapo.

