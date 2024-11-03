CSIR's groundbreaking laser technology revolutionises unclaimed body identification in SA

Cape Town - The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a next generation laser-based fingerprint acquisition device which can assist and improve the identification of unclaimed bodies using biometrics and digitalisation even if the corpse has mummified or become partially decomposed – and the pilot can be found in five facilities across the country, particularly in the Gauteng region. The groundbreaking piloted project can assist with the alarming rate of unclaimed bodies in the country.

The aim was to improve identification of unclaimed bodies using biometrics and digitalization. The Ministry of Public Service and Administration's Centre for Public Service Innovation (CPSI) has supported the pilot, since the pilot won 1st runner-up prize in the innovation in the public sector award in 2021. CSIR is a scientific and technology research organisation which aims to improve identification of unclaimed bodies using biometrics and digitalisation.

Last month, Weekend Argus revealed via the Western Cape Health Department and Wellness Forensic Pathology that 279 pauper burial have been conducted this year alone as the number of unclaimed bodies grew by 289 in the province and 3186 nationally. The CSIR partnered with Solar Biotech Pty Ltd, a local SMME, and Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) to pilot the technology at the Bronkhorstspruit FPS facility in 2018. According to Rethabile Khutlang, Research Group Leader, Defence and Security Cluster a the CSIR said they have developing identity management technologies with the assistance of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) for over a decade and detailed how the biometric technology worked using the fingerprint.

“The CSIR developed a next generation laser-based fingerprint acquisition device that can image a fingerprint embedded inside the skin of a finger. The CSIR partnered with Solar Biotech Pty Ltd, a local SMME, and Forensic Pathology Services (FPS) to pilot the technology at the Bronkhorstspruit FPS facility in 2018. The aim was to improve identification of unclaimed bodies using biometrics and digitalization,” he said. CSIR further explained the pilot has morphed as the system was tweaked due to the findings, user feedback and performance evaluation of the pipeline. They said the pipeline begins with the acquisition of fingerprints of an unclaimed body by the FPS (Forensic Pathology Services) personnel and that various digital fingerprint acquisition methods are used and compared as the aim is to replace the traditional ink based physical form of fingerprint acquisition (as the deceased might have varying degrees of decomposition, mummification or other problems on the skin that complicate acquisition).

The fingerprints are embedded onto digitised official forms used to query identity from official government institutions such as the Department of Home Affairs or the South African Police Services Local Criminal Records Centres. The query and the feedback, hence the entire pipeline is digital. “The FPS can furthermore use other databases to confirm the identity of the deceased or to get further details They explained the pilot had seen successes with staff at the FPS personnel attesting to improved quality of acquired fingerprints.

“Improved quality of acquired fingerprints is at the heart of reducing the burden on resources to facilities as the numbers of unclaimed bodies can fall with better identification facilitated by good quality fingerprints,” Khutlang added. “The identification process has become more efficient. “For example, the SAPS 91 (a) forms used by facilities to query identity were traditionally couriered during certain days of the week; however, the forms are now digital and can be submitted to an Automated Fingerprint Identification System instantaneously.”

The pilot has already been extended to the Limpopo Province and can be found in the Gauteng Province at facilities in: Bronkhorstspruit, Pretoria, Ga Rankuwa, Diepkloof, Johannesburg and Germiston Bianca Van Aswegen, National Coordinator for Missing Children SA (MCSA) and Criminologist said the biometric system was a start to elevate the backlog of unclaimed bodies nationally. “As a new biometric system is being tested it is definitely a step in the right direction especially with missing persons cases that link to the unidentified bodies within our mortuaries,” she said.

“MCSA will be pleased to see this new technology being implemented and to work closely with the Forensic Pathology to ensure that we can get closure on unsolved missing persons cases. “Organisation such as MCSA play a vital role in missing persons cases, especially cold cases, and technology such as the biometric system will assist with these cases. “This system will enable more efficient progress and also give the families closure of unsolved cases.”