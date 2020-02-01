Curro has opened a first-of-its-kind tech-focused school in Delft









Signage at the property of Curro Academy Wilgeheuwel Independent School. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Independent school network Curro has opened a first-of-its-kind tech-focused school in the heart of Delft. The school focuses on maths, science, robotics and coding and uses digital teaching methods to lower fees so children from poorer areas can attend. Executive head of the school Phil Snyman said he hoped it would present an opportunity for children who might otherwise never have had access to high-quality modern education. Curro Delft has enrolled 180 Grade 8 pupils from surrounding areas such as Kuils River, Macassar, Delft, Blue Downs, Mandalay and Mitchells Plain. Izayah Adendorf from Stikland in Bellville said his favourite subject at his new school was robotics.

“I actually liked the idea that this was a digital education school and I thought this school would be just for me,” he said. “The world is moving into a digital direction and I feel like I shouldn’t be left behind in the old school system.

“I didn’t know anyone here but everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. It’s actually pretty cool that we have to be the first students here setting the culture for the school. We’re setting the legacy for everyone.”

Most of Izayah’s classes involve pupils sitting at their own computer stations with headphones on, working through educational software programmes at their own pace, with teachers on hand to help them through any difficulties. There is groupwork too, so they learn how to communicate and collaborate.

For Izayah, who turns 13 this year, his dream is to be part of Bill Gates’ legacy of tech-led business.

Snyman said the school tried to prepare pupils for the 2030 workplace by giving them the skills to take ownership of their learning.

“We need to prepare pupils for work that still needs to be developed. This (method) teaches them responsibility. If you’ve got the skill, you can manage any content.”

Snyman said the response from surrounding communities had been overwhelming, with parents already applying to put their children on the waiting list for next year’s enrolment.

Fees for Curro Delft are R1 650 per month for 12 months, and the open day for the 2021 intake will be on February 29.