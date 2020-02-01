The school focuses on maths, science, robotics and coding and uses digital teaching methods to lower fees so children from poorer areas can attend.
Executive head of the school Phil Snyman said he hoped it would present an opportunity for children who might otherwise never have had access to high-quality modern education.
Curro Delft has enrolled 180 Grade 8 pupils from surrounding areas such as Kuils River, Macassar, Delft, Blue Downs, Mandalay and Mitchells Plain.
Izayah Adendorf from Stikland in Bellville said his favourite subject at his new school was robotics.