Custody agreement lands in court as father wants his daughter home

Cape Town - A trusting widowed father from Delft who needed help putting a child in school after losing his wife four years ago is now in a battle to get his child back. In 2018, the daughter was out of school when a lady from Morocco, whom he met through a society many years ago, offered to help enrol the girl in a school in Durbanville.

The father said he struggled with his minor daughter after his wife passed on, and soon after, he lost his job. He then moved from their rented home in Parow to find affordable accommodation in Delft. Getting the child to school in Parow became a challenge, and she would spend days at home. The woman told him there was a school she could enrol her at, and they had an agreement to let the child spend holidays with him. “I thought it was from a good heart,” he said. The woman, who told the Weekend Argus, "I have nothing to say. I am not going to talk about it," now allegedly refuses to return the child.

She now has two court interdicts against the father and is due to appear at Bellville Family Court on April 11. Eric Ntabazalila, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the NPA would get involved if there is a breach of an interdict. "It breaks me that I had to come here like this today (protesting), fighting for the custody of my child. It's humiliating," said the father.

"I realised the lady's attitude had changed, so I went to get a transfer myself, and in December, there were issues bringing her home. Then, in January, we were supposed to have a meeting at my place as we're preparing for the child's new academic year, but she advised that I send my daughter to the library. Unsuspecting, I did. That day, the child disappeared. We had the whole community involved, and we even went to her place. "Later that day, when we were going to put up posters and officially report my daughter missing, she told us the child just rocked up at her place. That's when things got worse. "All I want is to use the opportunity God has given me to raise my daughter in a warm home with values and to have a bond with her. I need help because even the social workers seem to not understand what's going on and have taken sides," he said as he, along with a few community members, were demonstrating outside Badisa Offices in Bellville on March 14.

They had placards and a loudspeaker, and all spoke in one voice, demanding Badisa to allow the father to get his child back and to treat the case with fairness. Community member Rachel Boltney said: "We're here to support this man because we don't understand how the court interdict was issued against him. "What this woman is doing is so wrong. The man has every right to want to raise his child and getting a school for her. She just refuses to cooperate and clearly creating manipulative stories. I don't understand how Badisa is taking sides instead of mitigating and focus on child's needs, which includes being with her family. I was with him when he went to get the transfer, and the school had no issues. If it wasn't for her, she'd (the child) be long in a new school.

Annie Hattingh, manager at Badisa, said she was informed about the group of people who gathered outside. "Unfortunately, we cannot provide any information about minor children or situations they are involved in. The Children’s Act, Act 38 of 2005 and the Protection of Personal Information Act, Act 4 of 2013, prohibit this," she said. "I am just hopeless and don't know what to do anymore. My only faith is in Social Development and God now," he said.