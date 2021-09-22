Cyclist injured after being struck by Golden Arrow bus

Cape Town - A cyclist walked away with an injured ankle after being hit by a bus this morning in Kenilworth. The cyclist was involved in an accident with a Golden Arrow bus (GA).

GA spokesperson John Demmert said the incident occurred just after 7am close to Kenilworth Centre. “According to initial reports from the bus driver, the cyclist drove against the bus wheel and injured his ankle,” he said. Demmert said their drivers are trained and observe a standing instruction to be courteous to all road users, and all incidents involving a Golden Arrow Bus are investigated and sanctioned in the event of erroneous driver behaviour.

He said drivers have access to internal counselling and support from a registered social worker after an accident. “In the event of serious injuries, contact is made with the families of victims and counselling services are also provided. Enquiries can be made via our claims department should victims wish to lodge claims for injuries or damage,” he said. Pedal Power Association (PPA) chairperson Steve Hayward said they launched a safe cycling campaign in 2011 calling on all motorists to be vigilant and help safeguard the lives and safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

He said being considerate and alert on the roads is everyone’s responsibility. “For drivers, the key thing is to give cyclists space when overtaking them, or wait until you can safely do so,” he said. Hayward said accidents are reported regularly to the PPA. There is not a month that goes by without a crash being reported.