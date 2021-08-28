Cyclists fear two Cape Town intersections

CAPE TOWN - Cyclists are concerned about two intersections that could result in collisions and fatalities. These are the Glencairn Expressway approach to Kommetjie Road and Ou Kaapse Weg and the upgrades due to take place on Berkley Road extension and Liesbeek Parkway.

A father and son were knocked down at the Glencairn Expressway approach to Kommetjie Road last week. The father was airlifted to the hospital in a serious condition. Chairman of Pedal Power Association Steve Hayward said there had been an increase in incidents at that intersection over the years.

Cyclist Robert Ketteringham spoke to the Weekend Argus about his concerns. “The City’s transport planning department is a bit like Eskom’s board in 2007. “The writing is on the wall, but they’re determined to keep doing what they’ve always been doing, hoping that somehow that won’t lead us to a traffic day zero.

“While the Environmental Management Department is working on the City’s Climate Change Strategy, the Transport Department is still trying to build the highways that were envisioned in the 1990s Highway Masterplan,” he said. He said ripping out the existing cycle lane to build the Berkley Road extension will not alleviate traffic congestion. “The only way to solve traffic congestion is by having fewer cars on the road.

“And no, you do not get fewer cars on the road by kindly asking people to drive less. “You achieve that goal by having viable, attractive alternatives to driving. “Building infrastructure that requires cyclists to navigate eight-lane unprotected intersections like the one recently built on Kommetjie Road eliminates those choices,” added Ketteringham.

Mayco member for Transport Rob Quintas said the City’s Transport Area Traffic Engineer is aware of the recent crashes and has done a site assessment along with a representative of a cycling association at the intersection of Glencairn Expressway approach to Kommetjie Road and Ou Kaapse Weg. “We will be preparing a safety assessment and analysis in the coming months and are investigating possible solutions,” said Quintas. He added that the Kommetjie Road Project did prioritise pedestrians and cyclists but as with any system, it must be used appropriately.

Most often crashes are caused by drivers not adhering to the rules of the road. Thus, driver behaviour must conform to the rules of the road. The Kommetjie Road Project made provision for: dedicated cycle lane for the more seasoned cyclists along Kommetjie Road and through the intersections.

Wide sidewalks were also provided for the pedestrians and the younger cyclists. The cycle lanes through the intersections were further painted green to distinguish them from the rest of the lanes for general traffic. “The intersection in question was upgraded to a very high standard where the safety, visibility and right of way of non-motorised transports, particularly cyclists, have been prioritised.

“Similarly, the designs for Berkley Road extension and Liesbeeck parkway which will form part of the requirements for the River Club, have been designed to ensure that the vulnerable users like the cyclists and pedestrians have been allocated adequate space along the road so that they are safe,” said Quintas. The existing cycle lane along Liesbeek Parkway towards Malta road has been accommodated within the new design. New cycle and pedestrian facilities have been designed for the interchange on the M5 with Berkley Road.

Vice-chairman Pedal Power Association Gordon Laing said: “As we move into summer there are more cyclists on the road both riding for pleasure and training for events such as the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour. “PPA advises motorists to recognise the vulnerability of cyclists and ’Stay Wider of the Rider’. “Being patient may prevent serious diseases and may just save a life.

“We also encourage cyclists to cycle responsibly and especially exercise caution when approaching intersections. “PPA also welcomes and supports any projects or upgrades to roadways that make cycling and walking safer and more accessible for everyone,” he said. Managing director for Open Streets, Kirsten Wilkins, said: “Overall, with regards to the City of Cape Town listening to the input of people who use streets and know their neighbourhoods, there is a worrying trend.

“With both the Kommetjie intersection and the Liesbeek Parkway/Berkley Road extension currently under construction, there has been a fair amount of public input submitted that we are aware of, but no material changes to the road design or consideration for those walking or cycling are evident. “Engineers contracted by the City to design and build infrastructure must comply with engineering standards, but are rarely held to account through tender process KPIs for critical City policy which includes softer aspects of city making such as safety, dignity and a consideration for children for example,” she said. She added that public infrastructure, no matter how technical in implementation, exists to serve people.

When it comes to road safety and how people interact in motion, it is inexcusable to not consider and design for users of that space and ensure that design protects the most vulnerable and that collision scenarios are reduced to the absolute minimum. “When we raised this high accident location issue with City transport officials, we were informed that it had been added to the hazardous intersection list. “It is indeed a systemic issue,” said Wilkins.