Cyclists robbed at gunpoint, stabbed and knocked over on Vanguard Drive

Cape Town - A daily routine cycle turned into a nightmare for two cyclists en route home from work. Cyclists Thulani Patrick Sokweba and Masxole Majezi were cycling on Vanguard Drive near Samora Machel when they were brazenly attacked by seven men who robbed them of their bicycles.

“I was with my friend. One of the guys stabbed me on my waist. They took the bikes and left. One man stopped and asked if we are okay and he helped take us to the hospital. We spent the night there. The same guy helped us get back home. He is a really good guy, with a good heart. I am waiting to heal. I would like to cycle again,” said Sokweba. He added that he would use his bicycle every day. It was his only mode of transportation. Sokweba said he and his friend had plans to get fit to enter cycling competitions but all of that was taken away from them when they were robbed.

Chairman of Pedal Power Association Steve Hayward noted that the area is a place where cyclists need to be on high alert at all times. Other hotspot areas include outside the American Embassy in Tokai and the cycle lane in Paarden Eiland. He said muggings and bike jackings on both trails and roads seem to be on the increase. “Avoid high crime areas. Always check beforehand if the route you are planning is flagged as a high crime area. If you are cycling in isolated or dangerous areas, travel with a group of cyclists to reduce the risk of crime. If you do have the misfortune of being a victim of bicycle crime, please report it to the police, the PPA, and on your local WhatsApp cycling group. Sharing this information means it becomes an increasingly important priority for law enforcement, and your fellow cyclists get a clearer picture of where the hotspots are and can avoid them,” said Hayward.

To check high crime areas look on the Safe Cycling website to see updated mappings of crimes that have taken place. Majezi said he has fear lingering over him since the attack. “I won’t take that route again. I will have to find another way. I was riding in front and Patrick was at the back. The one guy pulled a gun out on me and others told me to stop. I tried to run away after they took the bike but I was knocked down by a car,” Majezi said.

He suffered broken bones on his foot and is on the road to recovery. Majezi said it was a real pity what had happened, and that he had only had the bicycle for three weeks before it was stolen. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a robbery case was reported at Woodstock police station. “As the incident occurred in Samora Machel, the case docket has been transferred there for further investigation,” said Traut.