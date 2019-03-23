President Cyril Ramaphosa during a door to door election campaign in Delft. Hundreds of ANC supporters greeted him as he walked the streets of Delft and Mfuleni. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - “I know it is the same old story but it is our reality.” These were the words of one unhappy Delft resident as the suburb welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC embarked on its election campaign trail yesterday. The party pulled out the big guns to impress residents of the DA stronghold and the president was accompanied by Minster of Police Bheki Cele, provincial spokesperson Faiez Jacobs, NEC member Zizi Kodwa and Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Zoe Kota-Fredericks.

However, some residents were not able to speak to the officials to air their views and concerns.

Noluyolo Nkebe, 30, told Weekend Argus she was disappointed that she could not get an opportunity to speak to Cele.

“I wanted to tell him that we are struggling with crime here. There is an open field near the 23 section and women are often raped in that field.

“Finding dead bodies is almost an everyday occurrence here.

“We need a second police station. Delft is too big for just one,” she said.

George Dingani echoed Nkebe’s sentiments and said: “Police are not effective. They are never on time because there are not enough of them and also there are not enough vans.

“I know it is the same old story, but it is our reality. We fought to have the open field cleaned and houses built, but that has not materialised.

“People are dying every day, women and children raped, and motorists are being robbed. That open field is a danger zone. We need government intervention. They cannot expect us to fight crime on our own. We need them to act,” he said.

Freedom songs could be heard from afar as the president went in and out of homes to find out what issues the community was grappling with.

“You all have a meeting with me on the 8th of May - even my wife has a meeting with me,” joked the president.

Ramaphosa told the crowd the ANC was ready to tackle all issues faced in the province.

“Let us go out and vote for the party that is going to make things right in South Africa,” he said.

But not all residents were impressed with the president’s speech. Resident Bulelani Jokweni said the campaign was “scripted”.

“You can see that the houses he is going to were selected, the people were briefed what to say and we know that nothing he says here today will bear any fruit. We want to see action and not the president on a popularity contest on our streets.

“Children are raped, women are killed and gangsters rule the area. No one is doing anything and we are now expected to be excited because the president is doing what he should be doing anyway. No, I am not impressed. This does nothing for me,” he said.

The officials’ campaign trail, which ends tomorrow, started on Thursday in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It is aimed at galvanising ANC supporters to come out in their numbers to vote for the party at the upcoming national and provincial elections, as well as to rally volunteers behind the ANC banner.

Cele told Weekend Argus the party would focus on education, crime, housing and strengthening the newly formed Anti-Gang Unit in the province.

There are 48 parties contesting this year’s elections.

Weekend Argus