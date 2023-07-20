Cytheria Rex’s alleged rapists and killers case could be discharged

Cape Town- After 118 postponements and in its 14th year, the mother of murdered, Cytheria Rex, said she will fight not to see the men accused of raping and taking her child’s life succeed in asking to be freed of the charges they are facing, as they await judgment on their discharge application. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ronald Lamola, will be briefed on the case’s delay and the direction it has moved, their office confirmed today.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Minister said: “Thank you for bringing it to our attention, the Minister will be briefed.” Phiri added they would be reviewing if this was a trend or if this was an isolated case where there were so many postponements. This week, Eric Ntabazalila, of the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that the six men accused of raping and murdering the 17-year-old girl more than a decade ago will know their fate next month, whether the trial will continue or not.

“The case was on the roll last Thursday, July 13, for the appointment of a legal aid lawyer for five accused,” said Ntabazalila. “It has now been postponed until August 30, for a Section 174 Application judgment.” Six men, Virgil Sass, Oswill Grootboom, Imeraan Hendricks, Lee Cloete, Rhonwen Rhode, and Keenan Lewis were expected to make an appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court last week.

This week, Cytheria’s mother, Jacqueline Rex said she would not allow this to happen after her daughter was brutally murdered and will reach out for help legally. “How can they even say that the State does not have enough evidence or use the fact that it has been postponed so many times, I do not feel happy about this and I refuse this,” she said. “We will fight this, they are not getting away with this, never ever.”

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has called for Cytheria’s case to be completed after being observed by their Court Watch brief. He said they continue to assist having their teams on the case. “This matter leaves a bitter taste in my mouth, and quite frankly it is unacceptable that it has been dragging on for so long. I regard it as a travesty of justice, particularly since the family and loved ones have had no closure for a number years,” said Allen.

“The family should know that they have our support. “Our Court Watching Briefs (CWB) will continue to monitor this case to ensure due diligence. Justice is urgently needed for all concerned, and non more so for the memory of Cytheria. “Her untimely and horrific murder will never be justified, and those guilty of committing the murder must face the full might of the law.

One of the accused, Warren Robertson died in May 2017, after he was shot and killed. In an explosive report in March 2023, compiled by the National Prosecuting Authority, they have listed each postponement with its reasons, reaching a total of 116, stating the matter had been delayed 50 times due to the lawyer or judicial care, three because of the Magistrate, seven further particulars and typed record, representations two, bail applications seven, accused absenteeism, 22, prosecutor absent twice, trial commenced 19 times, once due to an accused being COVID-19 positive, witness absent twice and once for a recording machine. Cytheria was raped, stabbed over 40 times, her stomach slit open, and her killers had forced her body inside a wheelie bin, causing her bones to crush and was dumped on a field in Eikendal in Kraaifontein on February 22, 2009.