DA councillor faces fraud and money laundering charges after Covid-19 funds stolen

Cape Town - It seems Mayor Dan Plato will not take action against DA councillor Nora Grose despite her arrest by the Hawks today, with the City denying any wrongdoing.

Grose, DA ward councillor and Mayor Dan Plato’s campaign manager for the DA’s Internal Metro Congress faces fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly stealing Covid-19 funds.

She is facing charges of fraud and money laundering following allegations that she stole Covid-19 relief funds. Grose handed herself over to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team at the Atlantis SAPS Community Centre prior to her court appearance today.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says the funds were not used for their intended purpose.

“Nora Grose (64), a ward councillor from Table View has made a brief appearance today in the Atlantis Magistrates’ court on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“She allegedly facilitated the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding along with chairperson of a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) called the South African Religious Civic Organisation (SARCO). Those funds were allegedly used for personal gain.”

It is further alleged that she again colluded with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the same (NGO), to siphon relief funds from the City of Cape Town.

“The humanitarian funds valued at R170 000 meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis were reportedly funnelled to a church in Table view with links to some city officials,” said Hani

Swartz was arrested in December 2020 for similar charges, and released on R10 000 bail, she is expected to appear again at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court tomorrow. Grose was released on R10 000 bail and she is expected to appear again at the Atlantis Magistrate court on 21 June 2021.

The church where the funds were allegedly deposited is the same church where current mayor Dan Plato launched his mayoral campaign in October last year.

Party insiders claim the money was used to fund Plato’s campaign for the 2020 regional congress. Questions sent to Plato about the allegations were not directly responded to instead, the municipality issued a statement.

“The City’s legal services department have been working with authorities for some time,” reads the statement from mayor Dan Plato. “They advise me that, based on the information available to the City, this is not a criminal matter and that records show the funds went towards the intended purpose of food relief. All allegations regarding malpractice by a city councillor were investigated by the City of Cape Town’s Office of the Speaker and no malpractice was found. I have no doubt the authorities will continue to receive the full cooperation of our officials.”

“We remain fully committed to ensuring all financial transactions are carried out to the letter of the law, and this is confirmed annually by the auditor general. I’ve further been advised by City officials that additional mechanisms will be put in place to ensure grant recipient organisations are fully aware of the manner in which funds may be used,” said Plato.

Brett Herron welcomed the arrest. “The GOOD Party welcomes the arrest of a City of Cape Town councillor allegedly involved in a scheme to launder Covid humanitarian funds through a Table View church for DA party purposes. It is unclear whether these funds were to be used as part of an internal DA campaign or for DA party purposes. GOOD wrote to the mayor. Given that these are public funds meant to mitigate citizens’ social and humanitarian distress, there are duties of transparency and good governance on your administration.”

GOOD Party’s Brett Herron. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

EFF Cape Metro leader Mbulelo Dwane said this came as no surprise to them.

“This comes as no surprise but a revelation of the true reality that finds expression in the DA government both at the local and provincial level. It is rather shocking that at times of need, when the country was on its knees during the hard lockdown, the DA saw it fit to use funds that were meant for the poor to advance their political agenda. It is quite very clear that the Democratic Alliance does not have value for human life and human security.”

He said the reality is that the councillor is one of many corrupt public representatives in the DA-led City of Cape Town and Western Cape as a whole.

“We have no doubt that there are many in the DA that will be exposed to corruption, it is a matter of time before everyone understands that crime has colour. With such trends going on unabated the saddest part is that it is the poor that suffers the most. Criminals do not only wear balaclava but sit in City Councils while preaching good governance they have no knowledge or relation to.”

He added that they also noted the mayor seemingly defending Grose following her being charged.

“This is but another concession and confession that proves DA does not just undervalue human lives but also disregard the laws of this country as long as their own are exposed of fraudulent acts. This is nothing but a playful act as the accused is a ward councillor representing the DA. Criminality should never be reserved for black people but apply equally to all those that break the law.”

Weekend Argus