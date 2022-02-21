DA councillor Nora Grose removed from office while being investigated for misappropriation of funds

Cape Town - The DA councillor who is being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds has been removed from the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC). Last month, Nora Grose was elected as part of the MPAC. The main purpose of the MPAC, as stated by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), is to exercise oversight over the executive functionaries of the council and to ensure good governance in the municipality. This includes oversight over municipal entities.

The Weekend Argus has seen a document that states Grose will be removed from the committee and replaced by councillor Nicky Rheeder from sub-council one. Grose faced criticism from opposition parties who said she did not deserve to serve on the committee while facing corruption charges. The City of Cape Town, when asked to confirm the news, said: “Councillor Grose requested to move to another portfolio committee. This will be addressed at Special Council on 24 February 2022 by the Chief Whip.”

Grose and Reuben Swartz last appeared at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court in November on charges of fraud and money laundering relating to allegations of misappropriating City of Cape Town funds intended for food relief. They are out on R10 000 bail each. Sandra Dickson, from lobby group STOP CoCT, said: “The main purpose of the MPAC is to exercise oversight over the executive functionaries of the council and to ensure good governance in the municipality.