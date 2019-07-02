File picture

Cape Town - The honeymoon of Oudtshoorn’s DA Mayor Collen Sylvester and Municipal Manager Allan Paulse is over. This is the word from the ANC in the Western Cape who said the “desperate” DA caucus, led by the Mayor, has resorted to “unjust and unfair labour practices to get rid of their own municipal manager”. ANC provincial spokesperson, Dennis Cruywagen said the party believes this is more proof that the DA is falling apart. ANC Chief Whip Jongilizwe Tyatya said: “The collapsing relationship between DA caucus and its management shows that this is one of the DA’s desperate measures to cover their tracks in failing to serve the community of greater Oudtshoorn. As the ANC, we have been consistent in raising issues that prove that the DA is running this council down the drain and to the detriment of this town since 2016.”

He said that the municipality led by Mayor Sylvester has been regressing, adding it has not addressed qualified audit reports with opinions. “The IDP has not responded to the needs of poor communities, while a lack of service delivery and annual reports indicate non-performance by the municipality. Yet performance bonuses are granted. The Mayor disregards the municipal council and runs the municipality with his friends as advisors.”

Meanwhile, in a report on allegations made against the Municipal Manager, the Mayor recommended that he be placed on precautionary suspension.

The ANC has argued that this was not procedural. The party's Chief Whip requested that the mayor amends his recommendation to first allow the Municipal Manager an opportunity to make written representations in response to the allegations before placing him on precautionary suspension.

But according to the ANC, this advice fell on deaf ears. “It is evident that the DA is not united, as some in that party were not in support of this desperate move by the Mayor. “The stance of the ANC was that the council must be mindful of what the relevant legislation prescribes and not take a decision that will have comebacks,” said Tyatya.

The EFF supported the DA decision. The EFF also confirmed that they were in talks to strike a deal. “The Mayor said he would not be able to give the EFF a position on the Mayoral Committee but promised jobs,” said the party.

