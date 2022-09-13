DA-led Saldanha Bay criticised for turning a blind eye to rent defaulter

Cape Town -- THE DA-led Saldanha Bay Municipality has come under scrutiny for reportedly allowing a sporting federation leasing its property to play fast and loose with paying its rent. This follows a probe by the Public Municipal Watchdog, which raised concerns over how the municipality handled the West Coast Motorsport Federation, and their inability to consistently pay their monthly R5 000 rental fee.

The federation has reportedly been occupying the municipality’s grounds since May 2018 and, despite numerous defaults, they have had their debts written off by the municipality -- with reportedly little or no action being taken against them. The PMW in its probe found that the first rental payment was made in March 2020, and by June that year, R1 615.71 in arrears was written off. The default, according the PMW, continued and, by September 8, 2020, the outstanding amount owed to the municipality was R164 207.

The watchdog, in a scathing letter seen by Weekend Argus, questioned the municipality’s stance on the matter. “How is this possible if the Municipal Financial Management Act is applied consistently?” said the PMW’s chairperson, Inus Bester. Weekend Argus understands that officials recommended that the administration commence a legal process to collect the rental arrears.

“What happened to this?” Bester asked. The federation is hosting the Weskus Oval Track, which began last week and is scheduled to run until December 3, on the municipal property, which has further aggravated the organisation. “How is it possible that the track can still be used given the rent arrears?” asked Bester.

“The PMW hereby requests written answers regarding the current status of this account,” he added. “Finally, it is common knowledge that the mayor (is a) big supporter of the sport and attends it regularly.” Saldanha Bay mayor André Truter said the matter was “clearly an administration issue”, and referred all queries to the municipality.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Ethne Lawrence, said: “Saldanha Bay municipality responded in writing to Mr Bester from the Public Municipal Watchdog on September 6.” Lawrence did not disclose the content of the reply. The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore accused the municipality of applying “special rules for friends”.

“While the DA wants to evict the poorest of the poor, they have special rules for their friends, and take no action against them,” Dugmore said. “This is a matter for the public protector... The mayor must come clean and apply the policy equally. It’s clear that special favours are being granted to the club; it is corruption, nothing less.” The federation’s president, Lawton van Oordt, said: “I don’t know what u (sic) talking about so I’m (sic) not gonna answer any questions.”