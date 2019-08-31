Mayor Colan Sylvester Photo: Facebook

Cape Town - THE mayor of Oudtshoorn, Colan Sylvester, has spoken out about his spat with the municipal manager, Allen Paulse. Sylvester was placed on six weeks “special leave” by the DA while it investigates alleged irregularities against him. But Sylvester told Weekend Argus he asked the party to investigate the fitness of Paulse to hold office.

Sylvester accused Paulse of financial irregularities in the awarding of two tenders to the cost of R3.3million. According to Sylvester, he brought the alleged financial irregularities to the DA’s attention in June 2018 but claimed nothing was done about it.

“According to the Municipal Finance Act, Section 173, the party is obliged to act against any allegations of financial irregularity,” said Sylvester.

Weekend Argus is in possession of two letters written by the DA to Sylvester dealing with the fallout between him and Paulse.

The first letter, written by DA Fedex chairperson, James Selfe, dated July 25, 2019, asked Sylvester to remove the discussion of Paulse’s possible suspension from the council agenda.

“I refer to the conversation this morning and wish to request you to remove the possible suspension of the city manager from the agenda of today’s council caucus meeting and the forthcoming council meeting pending an investigation that the federal executive has ordered into the situation in Oudtshoorn.” The letter was also sent to DA leader, Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Anton Bredell.

Several attempts by Weekend Argus to get comment from Selfe went unanswered.

The letter signed by Selfe adds: “While it is true that the municipality has an obligation to act against financial irregularities, I do not believe that any purpose will be served at this stage by suspending Mr Paulse as my understanding is that he is in any event on sick leave.

“Indeed, any such action may expose the Council, the Councillors themselves, and the Party to legal and reputational risks. Understand that I am not asking you to ignore the matter, but merely to pend it for a period of three weeks.”

Bredell’s office, when asked about an email sent by Sylvester about the Paulse issue, replied: “The minister is unaware of correspondence dating 15 March but did receive correspondence dating 11 March which was forwarded to the department. Allegations of this kind are always taken seriously, and the department is assessing the matter.”

The second letter, written by the DA’s deputy chairperson of the Federal Council, Natasha Mazzone, deals with the “special leave” of Sylvester.

Mazzone said: “I wish to inform you that I wrote the second letter of which you make mention to Councillor Sylvester. I cannot disclose the nature of the investigation as this will prejudice both Councillor Sylvester and the investigation itself.”

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela failed to fully answer questions relating to the allegations against Sylvester and Paulse.

“There are allegations and counter-allegations against each other, the mayor and the municipal manager. The mayor is the representative of the DA in the municipality of Oudtshoorn. He became the mayor because the DA won the elections in Oudtshoorn. When there are allegations against him, we are duty-bound to investigate them.

“In order to avoid any suspicion of interference with investigation, we asked him to take six weeks special leave until the investigation is completed.

“The municipal manager is the employee of the state, the DA cannot lead the investigation in that regard because we have to respect the separation of powers between party and state,” said Madikizela in an email.

Sylvester said he had asked the DA to investigate eight charges against Paulse, including bribery.

Sylvester said the charges against him relate to a R50 000 donation to renovate a shelter for women and children in the town.