DA moves to file no-confidence motion against W Cape Speaker

The political mercury in the troubled Western Cape Legislature (WCPP) is rising after it emerged that the DA is mulling a decision to file a motion of no confidence in its Speaker Masizole Mnqasela. Highly placed DA insiders told Weekend Argus that the party bosses decided to go ahead and file the motion.

“It was decided to go ahead with the motion,” an insider said. Interim DA leader in the Western Cape Tertius Simmers told Weekend Argus that he was not in a position to comment. “As a member of the WCPP caucus I would advise you to refer all questions pertaining to its caucus members to the caucus leader,” he said.

“As the DA Western Cape leader, I respect the due processes all DA caucuses follow in accordance with our party rules, regulations and guidelines on any internal matter.” Weekend Argus gave Mnqasela the right to reply. Should he respond, the story will be updated. Caucus leader Alan Winde also couldn’t be reached.

Another reliable source said an application was made to the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx). “The request was sent to FedEx and the outcome was in their favour,” the source said. It’s no secret that there’s tension between Mnqasela and the DA.

Earlier this year, the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC) recommended that Mnqasela be charged with misconduct over the results of an internal party investigation into allegations of irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims. Mnqasela, at the time, said: “As a seasoned democrat and fervent adherent to human rights and rule of law, I deem this action by FedEx as prejudicial, unfair, and unconstitutional, and goes against the ethos of what we champion and trumpet as the DA.” Mnqasela, who was recently suspended from party activities, was also investigated for discrepancies in the declaration of his interest in a family trust, something the committee found him guilty of. He took the decision on appeal.