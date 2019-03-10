Former councillor, Lindela Tshwete, resigned this week, citing racism, lack of policy and unfair distribution of resources by the DA-led council. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya

Cape Town - Two months before national elections, the DA has been rocked by another resignation in the City of Cape Town. Former councillor, Lindela Tshwete, resigned this week, citing racism, lack of policy and unfair distribution of resources by the DA-led council.

“It was not an easy decision to make. But I could no longer remain part of a party that is not transformed and is not pushing a transformation agenda.

“At this stage, the party is pandering to white fears and not taking a clear policy or position on crucial issues,” he said.

Instead, he claimed at council level, the DA was driving a wedge between coloured and black party members “where coloureds were made to feel and think that they were superior to their fellow blacks”.

“It is sad but they want to separate black people and there is no agenda to advance black members,” he said.

Tshwete, a ward 41 councillor, said the composition of the mayoral committee was one example which demonstrated a lack of transformation, saying instead of finding suitable people within the council caucus, the party instead recalled a former councillor and MP, James Vos.

However, it was the “lack of a plan” to improve living conditions in informal settlements and the transitional relocation areas, he found “most disturbing”, Tshwete said.

“While I was a councillor, I had to fight for a clinic in Wolwerivier to offer health services at least twice a week.

“It used to come once in two weeks. Even then, it did not have adequate medication for people living with HIV/Aids, diabetes or high blood pressure,” Tshwete said.

He said the land issue was important and his view clashed with that of the DA.

“The majority of people in this country have no access to land.

I have repeatedly asked for the DA’s policy on the issue and it was not forthcoming,” Tshwete said.

Member of the DA council caucus and the mayoral committee Grant Twigg confirmed Tshwete’s resignation.

He denied the racism allegations, saying his departure was “sudden” and there were no concerns expressed earlier by Tshwete.

Weekend Argus