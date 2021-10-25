DA posters with Maimane’s face spotted in Cape Town

Cape Town - You are not alone if you were scratching your head after seeing election posters of the DA with OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane around Ottery and Wynberg over the weekend. Former Cape Argus editor Gasant Abarder was amazed to see the posters and tweeted asking if Maimane had something he wanted to tell us.

No, Mmusi is not back with the DA and the party is not using him on their posters. In fact, Saturday marked two years since he resigned from the party. Why was his face back up in DA colours? The Cape Muslim Congress bought the posters, stuck their campaign messages and candidates, but it all fell off, and Maimane appeared. “We bought these posters from a businessman in Kommetjie,” said Cape Muslim Congress’s Yagyah Adams. “It was new posters. They were never used. I think they were going to be used, but then Mmusi resigned, and they were kept there.”

He said there were over 10 000 posters at the businessman’s building. Adams said they put their stickers over Maimane’s face, and the posters are found around Cape Town. He said only in the area of Ottery and Wynberg the stickers are off, and he suspects foul play. “We were sabotaged by someone, and I do not know who. It does not make sense that only in those two areas this happened only while in places like Bellville and Eerste River, our stickers are still intact.”

A closer look shows that Cape Muslim Congress stickers were indeed torn off. “We would like to apologise to Mr Maimane. This was not our making. We have removed the posters that are showing his face and would again like to apologise.” When asked to comment, Maimane said the Cape Muslim Congress had to do what it had to.