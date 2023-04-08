Cape Town -The DA has disputed claims that it is selective when dealing with its members who face criminal charges. Last week, DA councillor Nora Grose’s case of corruption was struck off the roll. Grose was implicated in fraud and money laundering relating to allegations of misappropriation of City funds intended for food relief.

Councillor Malusi Booi was suspended by the DA following allegations of corruption. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) This comes days after her colleague and fellow DA member Malusi Booi was suspended by the party as he faced allegations of fraud and tender irregularities. These two cases were, however, treated differently by the party, as Booi was suspended and Grose remained in office. The EFF has accused the DA of being selective when enforcing discipline within the party. The party’s MPL, Aishah Cassiem, said the DA had a “tendency of prioritising immediate discipline for its black public representatives while the wrongdoings of their white public representatives are always ignored”.

‘’This is not new to us, as we have seen it over and over again in both the Western Cape Provincial Legislature and the City of Cape Town Municipality over the last few years. The way this DA-led city of Cape Town handled Malusi Booi and Zahid Badrodeen, they should have handled Norah Grose ,too. But once again, because she (Grose) is white, she is protected like many others, while the black gets disciplined or removed immediately," said Cassiem. She said the issues of racism would never be resolved under the DA-led government, as the party does not prioritise programmes to tackle racism. DA provincial communications manager Melt Botes said the party’s policy is that a member be suspended from the party ‘’if substantive evidence is presented and the provincial executive committee is of the opinion that the particular member's involvement in party political activity constitutes putting the party in disrepute. The PEC considers a temporary suspension from party political activities until further investigation is concluded.”

‘’Otherwise, the case is monitored, and further action is held until an investigation can give guidance on the veracity of the allegation. In the case of councillor Grose, the city had done a forensic investigation that did not show wrongdoing,’’ said Botes. He said the NPA has failed to provide the Commercial Crimes Court with any substantive evidence in relation to the charges brought against Grose. ‘’Almost two years later, this matter has been postponed no less than 20 times. By striking the matter from the roll, the court further expressed its severe dissatisfaction with the State’s inability to present its case, almost two years after the date of Grose's arrest,’’ he said.