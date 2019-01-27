DA dismissed claims by the Good party that its members were using Patricia De Lille’s name to canvass for votes as ludicrous. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance (DA) dismissed claims by the Good party that its members were using Patricia De Lille’s name to canvass for votes as ludicrous. DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said his party had a clear campaign strategy which focused on service delivery.

“We’ve moved on since parting ways with De Lille, and so must she. I don’t know why she keeps on making accusations against the DA. She needs to focus on her own campaign,” Madikizela said.

But De Lille said she had evidence and had captured a Mitchell’s Plain resident on video as confirming her claim. She has threatened to report the party to the Independent Electoral Commission.

“I was in Mitchells Plain to encourage residents to register to vote and I was shocked to hear from a number of households that the DA is telling voters that I am still a member of the DA,” she said.

De Lille said she was told by residents that DA canvassers arrived this week to ask them to sign up with the DA, to register to vote and that they were there at her request.

"The residents were confused and shocked when I arrived and asked them to support Good.”

Weekend Argus