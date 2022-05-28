DA suspends W Cape Speaker

Cape Town - THE controversial speaker of the Western Cape provincial legislature Masizole Mnqasela has been temporary suspended from DA activities with immediate effect, the party announced Saturday. The decision was taken by the DA Western Cape’s Provincial Executive Committee, said Jaco Londt, the DA Provincial Chairperson in the Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They decided to suspend Masizole Mnqasela from party activities pending the finalisation of an investigation and/or the institution of disciplinary proceedings against him,” Londt said. The decision to suspend him is attributed to an investigation report constituted by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC). “The FLC stated that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mnqasela was given an opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. Londt said he did respond but it was insufficient. “After careful consideration, the party decided to move to suspension.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Weekend Argus last week reported that the DA provincial caucus leader, Premier Alan Winde, had asked Mnqasela to step down amid the investigation. The investigation stems from charges laid against Mnqasela by the DA after whistle-blowers provided the party with submissions over the speaker’s alleged misdeeds. The allegations relate to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.

Story continues below Advertisement