DA Western Cape’s chief whip Lorraine Botha dies

DA’s chief whip in the Western Cape Legislature, Lorraine Botha, died on Wednesday. The legislature’s spokesperson Matthys Odendal confirmed the news to Weekend Argus.

Botha had a heart attack in her office, Weekend Argus understands. She joined the provincial parliament in 2014 and served as chairperson of the standing committees on local government, the premier and education over an eight-year period. In January last year, Botha’s husband Johan Botha also passed away.

The DA said it was deeply saddened by her death. “We extend our deepest condolences to the children they leave behind and to their family, friends and colleagues. We wish them all the strength they need during this difficult time,” the party said in a statement. “Lorraine was elected to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in 2014 and during her time, served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committees on Education, Social Development as well as Premier and Constitutional Matters.

