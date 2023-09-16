Dad gives five-year-old daughter gift of life with kidney

Cape Town - “All I could think of was the quality of life that my kidney could offer her.” These were the heart warming words of 29-year-old father, Justin Africa, who gave his kidney to his five-year-old daughter, Rebekah.

Rebekah was born with Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome. It is a condition that is formed within the first three months of life and is characterised by high levels of protein in the urine and body swelling. Justin and Raymondi Africa heard their little girl would have to start treatment immediately and would endure many weeks, and months, and a few years under pipes and plugs.

The couple have another child aged three and reside in Muizenberg. Rebekah was a fighter since birth, and had countless tests and eight major surgeries, including two nephrectomies, removal of kidneys, all before the age of five. This year, in August, after doctors at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital learnt that Justin was her match, the kidney donation process began.

“It's never something as parents that you want for any of your kids, and to hear that this is the road our eldest, our first born had to walk,” explained Africa. “Luckily, we've been blessed with such a strong and beautiful little girl who is just like a soldier. “During all her hospital visits, some of which had us (parents) in tears, we were lucky enough to be able to draw strength from Rebekah.”

“I was happy that I was able to give my daughter a better chance at life. A life with the possibility of no more plastic objects sticking out of her. “All I could think of was the quality of life that my kidney could offer her.” Professor Mignon McCulloch, Head of the Renal and Organ Transplant clinical unit at Red Cross, said Rebekah had a rare case of kidney diseases and that her kidney function was decreasing.

If diagnosed early, chronic kidney failure in children can be treated as the paediatric nephrologists at Red Cross. “After years of treatment to slow the decline of her (Rebekah) kidney function, she is on the road to recovery and looks forward to eating her favourite foods and dancing again.” Professor McCulloch explained Rebekah had shown bravery despite her young age and that the unconditional love of her parents made her even stronger: “Her resilience and courage to cope with any medical treatment as well as her parent’s love for and commitment to her is truly admirable.”

Red Cross is unique as doctors can perform dialysis from birth, including premature babies and children up to the age of 13, said Danielle Cargnelutti, the hospital’s Communication Officer. “We work as a multidisciplinary team who are all well trained in treating children with kidney conditions. “Very few centres in the country perform children’s kidney transplants due to its complexity,” added McCulloch.

They said this month, National Kidney Awareness week was observed, and its aim is to educate and drive awareness. McCulloch explained that acute kidney failure is more common than chronic kidney failure amongst children. “This means that children can experience a rapid loss of kidney function due to periods of untreated diarrhoea, vomiting and urinary tract infections,” she detailed.