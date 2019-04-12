Dog treats infused with cannabis oil are just some of the products available at Cape Town's Cannabis Expo. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - If your dog suffers from arthritis, anxiety, cancer or pain, cannabis dog treats could be the answer, according to exhibitors at the Cannabis Expo last week. Cannabiscuits for pets are just some of the products to emerge from the rapidly growing industry.

Ceri Phillips owns a business called From The Barkery, which produces cannabis-infused treats and oil for furry friends. The cannabis component is derived from hemp and it is legal because it has no psychoactive effects.

The treats are made out of peanut butter and flour with no added sugar.

Phillips began experimenting with cannabis in December 2017, when her beloved Labrador Bentley was diagnosed with a lung tumour.

Phillips gave Bentley cannabis oil to ease his suffering.

“I saw an immediate response,” she said.

Phillips would sneak the oil into biltong to get Bentley to swallow it. Then she added it to her dog biscuit recipe.

“It was easier to give him a biscuit. It’s made from peanut butter, so it’s tasty,” she said.

“Bentley lived another 10 months.”

Jessica Bezuidenhout of NVJ Quality Products was also won over by the effect of cannabis biscuits on her own dog.

“I have two dogs over 10 and one has arthritis in his hip and struggles to walk,” she said. “I’ve seen massive improvements in them.”

Bezuidenhout gives her elderly pooch CBD oil drops in his food, and tosses him a biscuit as a treat.

“His hip is much better.”

She said the cannabis was great for dealing with arthritis because it eased pain and inflammation.

Bezuidenhout also said cannabis treats had “amazing calming benefits” for dogs stressed by ear-splitting fireworks.

NVJ Quality Products sells a bag of 24 dog treats for R235 and a bottle of 100ml CBD oil for dogs at R760.

