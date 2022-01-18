Dan Plato replaces Madikizela in provincial parliament

Cape Town - Former Mayor Dan Plato was sworn in as a member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) yesterday afternoon. Plato is filling the vacancy left by former DA provincial leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela who resigned after it was revealed by the media that he lied about his qualifications.

Speaker Masizole Mnqasela confirmed that he presided over the swearing during a small ceremony in his office. “He was sworn in this afternoon, he fills the vacancy that was left by Madikizela.” Plato is no stranger to WCPP, before 2018, he had been a Member of the Legislature and resigned to become the City of Cape Town’s mayor after Patricia de Lille resigned from the DA to form the Good Party.

Plato was first elected mayor in May 2009 succeeding Helen Zille until June 2011 where he took up a seat in the Legislature and was later named MEC for Community Safety. Speaking to the Weekend Argus after being sworn in he said: “I am looking forward to the challenge. It is a new chapter for me.” Asked if he would feature in the premier’s Member of the Executive Council. Plato placed his cards on his chest. “The first step was to get sworn in and the rest will follow.”