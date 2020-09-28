Dance crews aim to "level up"

DANCE crews from across the city are getting ready to “level up”. Project 021 will host their annual 021 Best Dance Crew (BDC) competition at Alexander Sinton High School next month. Due to the pandemic, no audiences will be allowed and the annual event will be live streamed for those who want to support their favourite dancers. Among the crews taking part are Double Dutch from Kraaifontein and Hybridt from Lavender Hill. A member of the Double Dutch Dance Crew, Ceana Goibaiyer, said: “My expectations are for us to make our studio proud. We’ve been practising every week and weekend, including fitness sessions. I’d like to wish every participant good luck with the upcoming 021 BDC competition.”

Hybridt coach Liesle Hendricks said she expects her dancers to have fun, explore their talent and to gain more experience.

“Dance is life. It takes us out of our environment and our daily living. We forget what we’re going through. I get to see the kids smile and live life. I believe in making every experience educational cause you’re never too old to learn,” she said.

Hybridt Dance Crew, with about 70 members, has won categories at the 021 BDC competition since 2013.

Founder and director of Project 021, David Cornelson, said: “The event is to create an opportunity for young dancers to express their skills in a safe and competitively healthy environment. It also creates a wonderful opportunity to grow in their skills, and engage with other young people with similar interests.

“We’re extremely pleased with the growth of the event since its inception in 2013, as well as the growth and development of the dancers.”

Project 021 is a local non-profit organisation that uses the performing arts to provide skills development through community projects.

Crew registration: R200 per crew and duo registration: R50 per duo. Tickets for the public are available at Quicket for R50.

For more information and a breakdown of age categories, email [email protected] or call 082 884 8090.

*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal