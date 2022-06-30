Dancer hopes to inspire the youth one step at a time

Cape Town - With each move and every step she takes Bonteheuwel dancer Tamson Isaacs hopes to inspire the youth to change their lives. Isaacs made the decision to dance after she had some negative friendships. She used that and leaned toward dance to move forward in her life and gain confidence, now she hopes others will use it to express themselves.

“Dancing isn’t just moving from side to side. It is about emotion and putting all your emotions on the floor. Dancing takes you everywhere. It takes you to places you thought you could not end up in. Dance teaches me endurance. If I feel like I want to give up, there’s always dance! There’s always someone motivating me, like my co-dancers,” she said. Isaacs hopes to help young people by showing them that they can get into different dance groups, and through dancing, they can learn to release anger and frustration that they may have in their lives. “In most cases in our communities, there isn’t an opportunity to study further or funds. It is also a way to make an income. If someone wins in a talent competition they can use those funds to go study further. If I look at the friends I used to have, I see them sitting with a baby or the guys looking for money to feed their drug usage. I changed my life through dance. I was in an advertisement for Coke a few years ago and a lot of other things,” she added.

Her mother Sandra Isaacs said she loves that her daughter dances. “It is keeping her off the streets. It helped to keep her calm and more confident. It is a sport that can help young children in many ways. I am very proud of my daughter,” she said. Her coach, Wesley Bosch described her as an extremely talented dancer.

