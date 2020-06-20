Danine Naidoo to tackle youth contribution to SA in upcoming webinar

Cape Town - TV personality Danine Naidoo hopes to tackle the topic of how youth can be an integral part of South Africa for her Weekend Argus webinar this week. Titled What’s Youth Got to Do with It, Naidoo hopes to discuss issues facing the youth while taking questions about the “new normal”. She is well-known for her previous role as a presenter on the Cape Town-filmed SABC2 youth magazine show Hectic Nine-9, but also has a fun entertainment presence on social media. The name for the webinar was inspired by Tina Turner and her hit song What’s Love Got to Do with It, which is a catchy way to start a conversation, said Naidoo. The 33-year-old entertainer and writer's webinar will cover the importance of what the youth did in the past, up until the present.

“This is essentially what this month is about and that we celebrate (what) people that have come before us (have) also have put in,” explained Naidoo.

She believes the youth have the advantage of technology to assist them with the effects of Covid-19 and adjusting to the new normal. “The technology gets used in a good way or even gets abused by the youth. I think it is just about balance.”

Webinar viewers can expect an open-minded engagement from her through Facebook Live. “I am open to most questions. I want to have fun and I want to learn as much from readers. I think it is going to be really an entertaining way of us exchanging views,” she added.

“I want them to feel inspired about the role of the youth. Youth has an attitude; yes, we need to distinguish youth by age, for marketing’s sake. However, I think the larger picture of youth is a mindset and about how street smart you always want to be, no matter your age,” she said,

The live webinar is on Friday at 3pm and will stream on the Weekend Argus Facebook page..

Weekend Argus