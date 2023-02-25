Dark cloud hangs over AGU as no new head is appointed and training neglected

With more than 84% of gang-related murders occurring in the Western Cape concerns have been raised about the safety of Anti-Gang Unit staff as they await a new head. Members of the AGU, who cannot be identified, spoke anonymously with the Weekend Argus saying that not having a unit head raised concerns about lack of training, including a lack of resources, such as vehicles, and mismanagement.

Last year, it was revealed that AGU had 88 positions available. This week, staff members inside the unit said that without proper skills, they were exposed to high-profile criminals. They claimed corruption was rife and that many did not have experience on how to tackle underworld figures.

“We, the members, don't have vehicles as senior police don't want to issue AGU new vehicles,” they said. “Members are not selected for courses, like myself, seven years a Constable and still no courses. AGU has no mandate nor any core functions as members are sent from this area to that area but aren't crippling the affects and effects of gangsterism. “Corruption in the AGU is thriving and is well hidden with underworld bosses. We are inadequately trained with little to no experience in dealing with underworld gang bosses, such as (Ralph) Stanfield.

“I know the majority of us on the ground are beyond negative. We don't even listen to management as they always tell lies and they victimise people especially myself because I stand up against them. “The unit commander is not experienced; in fact, most of the management is not experienced in dealing with and understanding the ‘numbers’ and gang dynamics,” the staff members added. Former AGU head Major-General Andre Lincoln retired in 2021.

Lincoln was approached for comment about the delay in the appointment of his successor and declined to comment. His social media accounts are now filled with videos and updates showcasing his physiotherapy progress after both of his legs were amputated. Corruption claims are nothing new to the badge of AGU, who have made headlines in recent years after the arrest of one of their own for allegedly being affiliated with apparent high-flyer Nafiz Modack.

Modack and two of his co-accused, Jaques Cronje and AGU officer Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, are currently making appearances at the Blue Downs Regional Court. Modack, Ricardo Morgan and Zane Killian are facing murder charges of AGU Commander Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear who was shot and killed during an assassination outside of his home in Bishop Lavis in September 2020. But Provincial Police Commander Colonel Andre Traut said there was enough senior staff to keep AGU operational: “The Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit is commanded by experienced officers.”

Police oversight and community safety MEC Reagan Allen said the end for gangsterism did not only lie in appointing a new head of AGU but in removing firearms from the streets and ensuring lengthy sentences for those involved in organised crime and gangs. “Stopping the supply line and arresting and convicting those who are making these firearms available. Ensuring they receive long prison sentences and instituting civil and various other claims against them. They have to feel the full brunt of their involvement in crime. “Pertaining to the Anti-Gang Unit, I am deeply concerned about them being depleted.

“In the Western Cape, this is one unit that should be strengthened as this province, unlike others, has a unique gang-violence issue that must be dealt with. “More than 84% of all gang-related murders during the third quarter occurred in this province. It is unfathomable that the AGU is being allowed to be hollowed out like this,” he said. Ian Cameron of Action Society said corruption was a concern, as well as skills training, and he called for an audit of staff members to see who was adequately trained.