Cape Town - A Cape Town man is attempting to walk 32.4km between Kloof Nek and Camps Bay today in order to raise funds for a young boy who is suffering from leukaemia and in dire need of a bone marrow donor. Darren Combrink is taking on his Walk For Life challenge to help cover costs of testing new bone marrow donors - all in aid of the desperate search to find a match for Robbie Eddles and other leukaemia sufferers.

Durban boy, Robbie, was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at age 5. Now, at age 17, he has relapsed for the third time. His bone marrow is now 90% leukaemic, and without a transplant, he is running out of time - but there is no match for him on the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR).

“Anyone can donate and should donate. If not for me, then do it for someone else,” Robbie said. “What’s harder than leukaemia? Seeing your loved ones experiencing it from the outside. And not being able to save you.”

Robbie’s fight has inspired people all over South Africa to register as bone marrow donors. In less than a month, the SABMR has received over 7000 new applications.

Together with a team of corporate sponsors, frozen yoghurt brand Myog, has challenged Combrink to walk as many laps as possible between Kloof Nek and Camps Bay. Each lap is 5.4km, and a gruelling uphill climb over the Kloof Nek saddle.

Combrink has his sights set on 6 laps.

Meanwhile, Dr Shabir Moolla, from Silvertown, is appealing to people of Indian and Malay descent to register as donors. He said it is a misconception that Muslim people cannot donate because of their faith.

“We tend to forget that charity can also be in the form of donation of blood, organs and bone marrow,” Moolla said.

“I appeal to people from the Cape Flats irrespective of their religion, to come to the assistance of this young person and to many others by making a concerted effort to register as a bone marrow donor.”

Weekend Argus