Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

DA’s Ricardo Mackenzie tipped to become W Cape MEC for Mobility

Ricardo Mackenzie is said to become the Western Cape’s new MEC for Mobility. Picture: FILE

Ricardo Mackenzie is said to become the Western Cape’s new MEC for Mobility. Picture: FILE

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The DA’s Ricardo Mackenzie is touted as the next MEC for Mobility in the Western Cape, Weekend Argus can reveal.

The blue party’s highest decision-making body, FedEx is believed to have approved this decision.

Story continues below Advertisement

Insiders say the decision was reached after his name was tabled and seconded by a unanimous decision.

Mackenzie, an MPL, is currently the DA’s spokesperson for transport.

He previously chaired both the Premier and Constitutional matters, and the Transport and Public Works standing committees, but was removed during a reshuffle last year.

More on this

His new post became vacant when Daylin Mitchell was elected Speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) in December, shortly after the DA removed Masizole Mnqasela.

When Weekend Argus contacted Mackenzie, he said he was not aware of the decision.

The DA’s director of communications, Richard Newton would not confirm nor deny that Mackenzie will be the new MEC, adding that an announcement on the matter was imminent.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have spoken to the team in the premier’s office and they say that an announcement on the new MEC of mobility will be made soon,” said Newton.

Mackenzie was sworn in as an DA MPL in 2014 and re-elected in 2019.

In the meantime, Premier Alan Winde will deliver his State of the Province Address this coming Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

DAWestern Cape GovernmentDepartment of TransportCape TownPublic Transport

Share

Recent stories by:

Brandon Nel