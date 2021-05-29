Dead cop’s family faces eviction after pension delay

Cape Town - The widow of a police officer and her children are facing eviction from their Paarl home because they are four months behind with rent.

Alvina Abrahams said her husband, warrant officer David J Abrahams, 54, who was working for the Rapid Rail Police in Bellville died of Covid-19 complications in September last year, and for the past eight months, she has been waiting for her husband’s pension payout.

“He worked for 21 years in the police and was our main breadwinner. I have been going up and down following up with both the police and Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) but with no luck. We will be kicked out of our home by the landlord if we do not pay rent again this month.”

Not only are they now facing eviction, but the family said they are also without food.

“My children need clothes. Their father gave his life to the police service, yet they cannot give us what belongs to us. I am not asking for favours or anything, free my husband’s pension before we end up on the streets. We sometimes go to bed on empty stomachs.”

The mother of three has had to travel from Paarl to Cape Town for months trying to get assistance.

“I phoned that head office on numerous occasions where I had to hold on for 20 to 25 minutes before someone picks up the phone. Their services are pathetic, to say the least.”

Abrahams said the conditions her husband worked under were unbearable in Bellville and says the police are failing her.

“They had no cleaner for three years and sometimes would go for some time with no electricity in that office. My husband died a painful death, we could not be with him during his last days due to Covid-19. They are making things worse by making us suffer like this.”

Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, a member of the portfolio committee on police in parliament, said the issue was tabled in parliament.

“The police say it is out of their hands, we need the pension fund to expedite the process. What is unfortunate is that this is not the only case. These people served the country and were providing for their families. Now that they have passed on, the families are suffering and the pension fund is not assisting.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the deceased was not under the Western Cape Police.

“Rapid Railway police report in Pretoria and we cannot comment on the matter as this was not our member.”

Government Pensions Administration Agency spokesperson Mack Lewele said they are looking into the matter.

Abrahams revealed to the Weekend Argus that after questions were sent to the authorities, she received a letter from the GEPF’s office stating that her application is being processed. She said a letter should have been sent to her weeks after making the application.

