Deadly gang war claims two lives in the same street in Woodstock

Four people have been shot, two of them fatally, in what’s believed to be gang related violence in the past few days in Woodstock. The motive is believed to be a raging war between rival gangs.

One of the victims is said to be one of the leaders of the Fancy Boys in the area. The latest shooting left a 50-year-old man dead between Argyle and Regent Street just after 11am today. A vehicle on the scene was also left riddled with bullets but it is unclear whether it belonged to the deceased. Shocked residents crowded around the body while police forensic teams combed the area for clues.

Crime activists confirmed there was a waging gang war and that this was the fourth shooting in just days in the same vicinity. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut said they were yet to make an arrest. “The circumstances are being investigated.”

Police were called to another scene in Argyle Street on Monday just after 6.40am where they found the body of a 27-year-old man who is believed to be a resident from the community. Traut confirmed the shooting but no one had yet been arrested. “Yesterday ( Monday) around 6:40am a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Argyle Street Woodstock by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances are being investigated.” Former Woodstock Community Policing Forum chairperson, Youssef Kanouni who is an active crime fighter said the area had several shootings including today. “There is a gang war but we cannot comment until we receive full information about what is happening,” said Kanouni.