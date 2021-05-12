Deadly shooting at garage leaves motorists in shock

Cape Town – Motorists and customers were left in shock at a local garage in Mitchells Plain when gunmen inside a vehicle opened fire and killed a 26-year-old man.

Police were called to the scene at a garage along Silversands and De Duin Avenue in Westridge on Tuesday.

Police discovered the body of the man who had been shot several times in the face, neck and legs.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the suspects had fled in a blue Ford Fiesta with an unknown registration.

Police have confirmed the incident is gang-related.

Van Wyk said the suspects was yet to be arrested: “Mitchells Plain police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on Tuesday at 3.50pm at a garage located at the corners of Silversands and De Duin Street, Westridge.

“Upon members' arrival at the scene, they discovered the body of a 26-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, neck and legs. He was declared dead on scene by paramedics.

“According to reports the suspects fled the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta with unknown registration, and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive is gang related.”

This is the second shooting to take place at a garage in broad daylight in Mitchell’s Plain.

In 2015, police officer Warrant Officer Herman Prins was shot in the mouth in front of his four-year-old granddaughter at a garage in Westridge which also had a car wash.

Weekend Argus