Dear Women NGO thanks SA for generous donations

CAPE TOWN: The Dear Women movement took to social media to thank South Africans for their generosity in the organisation’s tin-food drive. The food drive which had aimed to collect 350 cans, to be donated to orphanages and old-age homes has since received more than 711 can donations. Founded in 2015, the Dear Women Movement is a religious organisation led by a group of women who aim to inspire other women to take up positions, professions and the fight against socio-economic problems facing their communities. Its founder, Yolinda Madonono, emphasised the important role women play within communities.

“This month we started a food drive to donate canned food to orphanages and old-age homes that are either not registered or are without sponsorship. We were amazed by the hundreds of people who opened their hearts and made generous donations, as we more than doubled our aim for Cape Town, Joburg and KZN.” Madonono said that communities cannot depend on the government for solutions and that it is up to ordinary community members to bring about a positive change and difference. She added that by improving the lives of children, especially in lower-income communities, cycles of violence and gender-based violence (GBV) could be disrupted. “The crisis of young males abusing women, rape culture and GBV can be addressed. It needs everyone’s help and the collective effort of society to address these problems at its root.”

Vuyo Johnson, a member of the board of the Dear Women Movement, described the organisation’s efforts as a powerful initiative that put helping societies vulnerable at the forefront of its work. Johnson said that the old-age homes and orphanages chosen are ones that are particularly vulnerable due to lack of funding. “It’s not about us, it’s about ubuntu and the vital role that women play in communities. During current times, food prices have increased and it has become even harder for people to feed themselves, which is why we have decided to help. The outreach and generosity in the food drive we received is overwhelming. People really opened their hearts to us.”