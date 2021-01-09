December crime numbers down in some areas of Cape Town

Cape Town - Often the bad news is that the festive period sees an increase in crime. But criminologist Guy Lamb said there was a significant reduction of violent crime over the festive season under level 3 lockdown restrictions. He said it should be across all categories of crime. “If you look at it in April and June last year, we saw a comparative decrease than previous years because of the lockdown. “In June to September, we saw an increase in crime with the easing of restrictions.

“This was, however, lower than previous years,” said Lamb.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies noted a marked decline in certain transgressions, which can be directly linked to the disaster management regulations – particularly the adjusted level 3 regulations that came into effect before Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“The three most significant regulatory changes were the ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol, the closing of beaches and other recreational facilities and the introduction of a 9pm curfew.

The City’s Liquor Enforcement Unit reported a sharp drop in the amount of alcohol confiscated from beaches and other public spaces,” said Smith.

In the 2019/20 festive season, liquor confiscations totalled 13 265 bottles (7 616.68 litres), compared to 2020/21, when the confiscations totalled just 2 352 bottles (1 718 litres).

The metro police’s arrest rate for general offences was comparable with the year before (158, down from 168), with numerous arrests made for the possession of drugs, dangerous and prohibited weapons, domestic violence and contact crimes.

The Law Enforcement Department recorded 158 arrests – the bulk of these made by Law Enforcement Advancement Programme staff deployed in the Delft, Khayelitsha, Philippi, Nyanga and Bishop Lavis policing precincts.

Arrests were made on a range of charges including possession of drugs, stolen property, illegal firearms, domestic violence, theft and housebreaking etc.

Officers also recovered at least six firearms.

Enver Maneveld chairperson of Punts Estate, Heathfield, Elfindale and Windsor Park Neighbourhood Watch (PHEW) said house breaking, armed street robberies and petty crimes took place over the festive season in his areas.

“This could be because of the desperation of people.

“With street robberies, we have had cases where a car pulls up and points a firearm at the victim.

“We also had two incidents where people knocked on doors for assistance and then gain access to the house, we had this over three days,” said Maneveld.

In the northern suburbs, David Harris chairperson of Table View CPF, said crime was well down on all categories.

He added that there was about a 50% drop in crime in the area.

However, for Freddie Daniels, chairperson of the Southfield Neighbourhood Watch said he was concerned after they experienced armed robberies, burglaries and theft of motor vehicles.

“We don’t know if people are taking advantage that people are inside their homes and things are quiet to become opportunistic.

“There was a slight surge in crime across the board,” said Daniels.

Gary Klugman, Plumstead Neighbourhood Watch chairperson, said the area also had a very low crime rate over the season.

“We had motor car breaks-ins.

“The ban of alcohol played a major role,” said Klugman.

Aziza Kannemeyer, chairperson of Athlone CPF, noted no increase in the amount of crime.

“We have not seen an increase in murders or gang activity.

“Common robberies and break-ins took place.

“There was no out of the ordinary criminal activity,” said Kannemeyer.

