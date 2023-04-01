Decommissioned Kensington station continues to haunt community while facility recovery prevails in other areas

Cape Town - As Metrorail continues to restore its services in many parts of the city, some commuters and residents cry foul as they are stuck with neglected and useless facilities. Kentemade railway station in Kensington is one that dents the public, attracting criminal elements. The station is among the bulk Metrorail facilities that were decommissioned at the beginning of lockdown in 2020 and fell victim to vandalism and becoming a drug den.

However, unlike the recovered ones, the nightmare of this station dates back to before the Covid-19 outbreak as it was already not operational and stripped but has since been without security visibility and a complete lack of lighting. Cables, water and sanitation infrastructure have reportedly been stripped, while doors, windows, the roof and fencing are broken and stolen. Yet, the building itself is a drug den and home to vagrants. ‘’The place has become an eyesore and very disturbing to the community. It has become a crime hotspot, and a body was once found hanging there. What is to happen if it remains like that for any longer? Why does Metrorail give it up for community upliftment projects instead? Let it be put to good use instead of a risk to us,’’ said Kevin Alexander, a resident. He, however, said having it operational would be ideal as ‘’trains are a cheap mode of transport, and the station was very convenient for the less fortunate.’’

The Kentemade railway station in Kensington before the disruptions. Picture: SUPPLIED Kensington-Factreton Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Leslie Swartz said attempts to engage with Metrorail were unfruitful as there were no responses. ‘’It gets worse every day, and their silence is deafening. Other areas are aware of what's planned for their stations, but all we know it that Kentemade was decommissioned about two years ago. And that's it. Officials must address it so we as the community can see how we can tackle this problem," Swartz said." ‘’Sadly, the decommissioning and neglect is depriving us a much-needed public service, forcing many to walk a bit far, all the way to Century City, to catch a train, and that means walking past this one and risking being robbed. It's unfair to our residents,’’ he said.

Metrorail did not respond to a media inquiry sent by the Weekend Argus on March 27. Zino Mihi, the spokesperson for Metrorail, said: ‘’I doubt anyone will respond as we are busy attending to meetings, preparing for the minister's arrival next week Tuesday.’’ The station is one of 11 stops on the Northern Line, running between Cape Town CBD and Bellville, to Eerste River, via Kuils River, Blackheath and Melton Rose and Eerste River, and proceed to Paarl. It further extends to areas including Stellenbosch and Strand. It is partially restored, with a few presumably vandalised facilities still decommissioned while others are still recovering and expected to be operational soon.