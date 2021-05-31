Decomposed body found in Grabouw

Cape Town - A decomposed body was found in an open field in Site View, Grabouw, on Sunday morning. Residents say the shocking discovery was made by a passer-by who saw a dog carrying what seemed to be an arm in its mouth.

“We called the man who chased the dog,” explained resident Nolitha Stefans.

“He said he was walking past the field and saw the dog with an arm. We came as a group to see for ourselves but the dog had already run away.

“We are shocked by this discovery. It was difficult to tell whether the body belonged to a male or female as it was badly decomposed. There was some small digging where the body was; the person who dumped it there might have tried to bury it.”

Chairperson of the local policing forum, David Williams, said they are working with police to gather information following the shocking discovery.

“At the moment it is difficult to share information about this as we also have many unanswered questions. The police need to do some tests, then we can have something to say. But this discovery shocked us all. We are not used to this as the people of Grabouw.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was opened for investigation.

“Grabouw police have opened a case of murder after an unidentified, decomposed body was found buried in an open field in Site View, Grabouw. The gender will be determined once a post-mortem is conducted. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far.” | Weekend Argus