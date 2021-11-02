Decomposing body found in derelict house

Cape Town: The decomposing body of a man has been found inside a bath in a run-down house in Tafelsig. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Mitchells Plain police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where the partially decomposed body of an unknown male was found at a house in Groenberg Street, Tafelsig, Mitchell’s Plain, on Monday, November 1, at about 8.15pm.

“An inquest case docket was opened for investigation. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The house was not being occupied by anyone at the time of the discovery. Residents said they had heard rumours that the homeowner was in prison but could not confirm that.

Community leader Bahia Claasen said residents often patrolled the area. “We have noted that the house is abandoned and it is alleged the owner is inside prison. “The house used to be a place where gangs and drug addicts used to gather but there has been no people living inside the house for some time now.

“It is also very rundown and dirty. “We were shocked to hear that a body had been found inside the house and we are awaiting feedback on the identity of the person and more information about what happened.” Anyone with any information about this incident can call either the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Jonathan Jacobs, at 078 329 0660 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.