Delft artists lament decade-long neglect of Delft arts centre by city of Cape Town

Cape Town - Disgruntled Delft artists have expressed their disdain and dissatisfaction with the City of Cape Town’s alleged neglect of their artistry and the Delft arts centre.

Delft artists have alleged that the neglected building was left unattended, when they began occupying it in 2012. Law enforcement was sent to evict the artists. The artists said that is when the City named the building the Delft arts centre. Sisa Makaula, a Delft based artist and activist, said the City had neglected the centre for the past decade. “This place was like a white elephant building waiting to be destroyed, like all other creative facilities in Delft, which has led young people to be in shebeens.

“The only thing they do is fix broken things and come once in a while to take pictures for their reports, as if they are doing something. We have had several meetings with them to compel them to support us financially and otherwise, like other centres within the city. As artists, we are tired of being cover posters for the city's neglect, a city that claims to work for everyone equally,” he said. Makaula said that the City had a tendency of only supporting artists with transport and food. He said artists deserved to be supported financially too. Catherine Valentin, who is also a Delft artist, said that she finds it sad that a declared community arts centre is in the sad state that it is in. She said it was disheartening to be a young creative that gets no support from the city.

Monica Mfengu, who is an artist and creative director in Delft, said she longs for the city to see, feel and hear their cry as Delft artists. “I have lived in Delft as an artist for more than 20 years. We used to gather in informal structures, come rain or sunshine, working here and there and seeing artists suffer through lack of skills and lack of job opportunities and resources. But we still believed that we could make a difference in our community. After so long, we finally took over the rent office, which was once occupied by the ANC. As an artist, woman and activist, my dream was for artists to find a safe space where they can be seen, heard and felt. The space is not that big. Hence, I fail to understand why it's so hard for them to fund and support the space,“ she said

The City of Cape Town has denied neglecting Delft artists and the centre and said it has good working relations with the operator of the centre. “The building is not being neglected as the City is actively maintaining the facility. The City does repairs and maintenance at the Delft Arts Centre. In terms of organisation and/or project funding, the Arts and Culture Branch offers an annual Grants in Aid Open Call,” the City said. According to the City, the building is used as a performing arts centre operated by the Rainbow Arts Organisation (RAO), and the activities taking place there are arts, culture and heritage related.