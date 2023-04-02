Delft is a crime hotspot - community leaders

“DELFT was designed to breed crime.” Delft community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Charles George uttered these words as he explained the extent of criminal activities in the community.

The area’s police precinct, according to the quarterly crime statistics, was in the top five for violent crimes such as murder and gender-based violence (GBV). Weekend Argus has been running a series on Cape Town suburbs that feature in the top 30 of police crime statistics. George said: “The school kids are being robbed, housebreakings, GBV is on the increase, and even hijackings.

“The justice system is failing people miserably.Criminals are caught today and are out tomorrow to commit the same crimes. There was a shootout between the police and hijackers.” George said there were numerous factors influencing the crime patterns in Delft, which was established in 1989. “This area was built on the wrong foundation. This place was designed to breed crime,” George said.

“It was a dumping ground during apartheid, and there is no way to fix it unless we get people with expertise and creativity to intervene.” He said sometimes politics got in the way of rebuilding the area. “People are used and abused because of politics.

“And you have a higher chance of being killed by a stray bullet in Delft. No one is safe. Children can’t play freely in the streets.” George said people tried to speak up with one voice but action was lacking. “We can’t forget that the people who want to stand up against crime often know these criminals or might be related to them.

“A few weeks ago, in Delft South, someone was caught stealing cables and when he was taken to his mom, she said she didn’t care about the fact that he stole and broke the law as long as they were going to bed with full stomachs. “That is the situation we are dealing with.” George said that the other issue was law enforcement in Delft.

“You can’t ask someone who grew up with a criminal to police them. They (the police) come back to the neighbourhoods at the end of the shift and hang out with the same criminals.” Ward councillor Michelle Adonis said every area in Delft was a hotspot. “We have a crime group and everyone reports, at the same time, about shootings.

“We can’t blame the level of crime on unemployment. Our morals have gone down the drain and people accept what is wrong as right. “The other thing is that people don’t want to work hard for their money.” Adonis added that the police station was understaffed.

“People don’t trust the police and would rather keep information to themselves. They are afraid for their lives. Our backs are against the wall. “If you try to do the right thing, you are wrong. When people come forward, they are stigmatised and called a piempers (whistle-blower).” Adonis said in Delft children started smoking at the age of five.

“The accessibility of these things is overwhelming. We get five-year-old children smoking hookah pipes. Before you know it their lungs are exposed to smoke and they even light up a cigarette. It has become a norm. “By nine they are recruited into gangs and they are given guns because they want to be part of something.” She said they were going to launch a youth project to try to help youngsters make better choices.