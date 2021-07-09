Delft residents left in the dark yet again

Cape Town - The residents of Leiden said that they have been let down by Eskom yet again after approximately 100 houses have been plunged into darkness for nine days. Chante Manuel explained that three streets in the community of Leiden have been without electricity for nine days despite several efforts by community members to lodge complaints to Eskom.

“Whenever you call the Eskom helpline you just get given reference numbers. Four days ago they came to inquire about the matter, after they left we had electricity for a brief 30 minutes before our lights went off again.” “What is most frustrating is that all of our attempts to communicate with Eskom are a waste of time. We have called the helpline, sent emails, we even spoke to a manager but nothing came of it.” Manuel described the customer-care service they received from Eskom as dismissive and rude. She stated that residents would be put on hold for very long periods of time, the line would eventually get dropped or your number would be blocked from calling the line.

Community member, Nolufefe Monica Zolo explained that living without electricity in the cold and rainy months of Cape Town has been challenging, leading most community members to borrow electricity from other parts of the area. “We have to live and work in total darkness which is a big security risk at the moment. It is extremely cold and we are struggling to keep our children warm this winter as our pleas continue to be ignored.” In response to the accusations pressed against them, Eskom stated that they were expecting an increase in faults in greater parts of Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape due to the inclement weather.

“The inclement weather has put the network at risk and can affect the electricity supply of customers in some areas, potentially leaving some customers with prolonged periods without electricity. Unfortunately, these stormy conditions also affect the restoration efforts of technical teams out in the field.” Eskom stated that they urge customers to remain patient and follow the channels made available to log a fault. Eskom will prioritise its response based on the size and duration of the faults. Large faults on the MV and HV network that affect a large number of customers will be prioritised. Eskom has also encouraged the public to download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The app allows users to log a fault and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault.