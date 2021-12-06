Department of Health increases vaccination incentives to assist with uptake

Cape Town - The National Department of Health has requested all provinces to increase the number of vaccination sites and hopes its incentives programme will draw the numbers. The department’s vaccination incentive programmes includes Vooma vouchers of R200 for people aged 50 years or older who come for their first vaccination; and a lucky draw with hundreds of cash prizes of R1 000, R10 000 and R100 000 for everyone who has received at least one vaccination by the end of the year.

According to the health department, with the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading, vaccination is more important than ever to protect against severe illness and death. As of December 1, the total percentage of individuals who are 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of vaccines was 50%. Of that population, 43% have been fully vaccinated. The total number of children, aged between 12 and 17 years, who have vaccinated to date stands at 10%, making the vaccination target far less than the 70% set. Spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health (WCDH), Mark van der Heever, said the initial incentive offered was for a R100 grocery voucher for those aged 60 years and older who came for the first vaccine dose.

Unfortunately there was low uptake of these vouchers in this age group. The National Department of Health then increased the amount to R200 and opened it up to those aged 50 years and older coming for their first dose. ‘’We have seen a slight increase in uptake among those aged 50 and older, but we need to reach even more people in this age group.“ ‘’It is important for those eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as data shows that the vaccine offers great protection against becoming severely ill or dying from Covid-19. Vaccines are freely available within our communities and over weekends, so people who have not yet been vaccinated can easily access any of our vaccination sites,’’ he said.

He said that the WCDH had already adopted its vaccination strategy and had moved vaccination sites into communities through outreaches, pop-up sites, in-store vaccination points and also started a Vaxi Taxi programme, which took vaccines into vulnerable communities through ambulances. Despite the health department’s efforts to encourage people to vaccinate, some say they do not trust vaccination and question the existence of Covid-19. Luhle Abrahams, a science student from UCT said: “I will not be taking vaccination because of rumours surrounding it around social media … I blame the government for making vaccination optional and from the go, (and yet) now they want everyone to get vaccinated. Scientists failed to provide us with proof of the safety of vaccination,’’ he said.