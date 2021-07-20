Deputy minister of state security visits local malls after recent looting incidents in KZN and Gauteng

Cape Town - The recent looting of shopping centres in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has seen the deputy minister of state security visiting malls around the country. The purpose of the visits is to motivate the volunteers who have decided to safeguard malls.

Zizi Kodwa visited Thembokwezi Square and Site C Plaza. Kodwa said he had been visiting malls that have not been affected by looting. “I undertook visits to different malls all over the country to motivate the volunteers looking after the infrastructure,” he said.

Kodwa said most of the malls were owned by local business and they keep local economies afloat. He said by having the malls in townships helps people to save money because they don’t have to spend as much money on transport when they go shopping. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said they wanted to thank the volunteers who protected the infrastructure and the future of their children.

“They have sacrificed a lot by making sure that the mall is protected,” he said. Chairperson of the Cwangco Neighbourhood Watch Sheila Dladlu said they were there to protect what was helping them. “We say down with looting we don't want to see ourselves with nothing,” she said.