Deputy Principal hailed a hero after alleged hijackers storm through school gate during police chase

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has hailed the deputy principal of AZ Berman High School a hero after he saved pupils from potential danger when a chase involving an alleged hijacker and police ended dramatically. The drama unfolded while pupils were on their lunch break on Monday.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said police were chasing a vehicle that drove over a school field and then rammed through the closed school gate and got stuck. She said it had been the fast reaction of the deputy principal, Duncan Crowie, who ended the lunch break prematurely to ensure that pupils were safe. Police have since indicated that a female and four pupils were wounded when the vehicle entered the gate abruptly, while two males were arrested.

“The WCED has been notified of the incident that occurred in the school grounds,” said Hammond. “We would like to thank and acknowledge the Deputy Principal Mr Duncan Crowie, whose quick reaction to a perceived threat may have potentially saved lives. “Learners were on interval at that time. However, upon hearing gun shots from the area, he called for the interval to end abruptly, with learners being sent to their classrooms as a precautionary measure. “If learners had been on the school grounds, the outcome of this incident could have been very different. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported at the school.

She added that counselling had been arranged for pupils. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a woman and four pupils received injuries once the vehicle rammed into the gate and was stuck. Cases of attempted murder and possession of a presumed stolen vehicle were opened.

“Two males aged 29 and 35 were arrested and detained. Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate court on the mentioned charges.” A resident also took to Facebook to commend the staff of the school for their bravery. The woman said: “To the staff and pupils of AZ Berman High School. Strongs! You guys have experienced something so unexpected and so traumatising today, but I am proud of you all for sticking together with each other.