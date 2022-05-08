Deputy speaker Schäfer faces heat over use of state vehicle

THE Western Cape Provincial Parliament’s deputy speaker, Beverley Schäfer, has been hauled before the legislature’s conduct committee to probe complaints that she refused to downgrade her luxury state-funded BMW after a six-month stint as MEC ended.

The investigation stems from a complaint the committee received, Weekend Argus can disclose. Schäfer got the vehicle when she served as MEC for Economic Opportunities from November 2018 until May 2019. At the time she was appointed to replace Alan Winde, who was moved to community safety after Dan Plato was appointed City of Cape Town mayor. “I’m aware that there has been a complaint,” Schäfer told Weekend Argus on Friday night while on a work trip in the UK.

“There’s not (been) an outcome as the process has not been completed,” Schäfer said. “Something is not right here. It sounds like there is a political witch-hunt going on, or some ulterior motive.” According to the ministerial handbook the total purchase price of the vehicle chosen by a member, at the time of order, may not exceed 70% of the inclusive annual remuneration package. The Western Cape is the only province where this was amended to 40%.

As MEC, Schäfer received an annual salary of nearly R2 million. This meant that her vehicle, a BMW SUV, may have cost R800 000. As the deputy speaker, she earns R1.6m per annum, meaning that she should have a vehicle of R640 000. “She argued that she wanted to keep on using the vehicle she got when she was MEC because it had a holder for a bicycle at the back,” a source with inside knowledge told Weekend Argus .“She loves to cycle,” the source said. According to the same source the members of the committee want to fine her R17 000 if found guilty.

Schäfer rubbished the reports as “utter nonsense”. “I have no knowledge of this at all – the sanction is utter nonsense at this stage.” The committee’s chairperson, Wendy Philander, did not respond to questions, but instead forwarded an extract of their code of conduct which highlights confidentiality.

“When the conduct committee regards a matter as being confidential all reports and minutes related to the relevant matter of the conduct committee are to be kept confidential,” the message read. The leader of the opposition, the ANC’s Cameron Dugmore, who is an alternate member of the committee, called for the matter to be finalised as soon as possible. “I’m not directly involved in this process, but we would like this matter to be concluded urgently.”

Winde said he also could not not comment on the matter as it was yet to be tabled in the house. “The conduct committee operates with a strict code. We only get details once a report is tabled.” This is not the first time that Schäfer has landed in hot water.

In 2018, when she was the chairperson of the standing committee on economic opportunities, tourism, and agriculture (Daff), she leaked a false charge sheet which linked then Daff deputy director-general Siphokazi Ndudane to charges of theft, confiscated abalone and 155 counts of fraud, extortion, forgery and defeating the ends of justice. Shortly thereafter, Schäfer had to apologise, stating that it appeared that the information at her disposal was incorrect and allegations made by her were false. Last year, the ANC called for her suspension pending an investigation into allegations that she had supported a company that denied access to labour inspectors.

Schäfer was accused of encouraging companies and farmers to bar access to inspectors. Weekend Argus has learned that the Western Cape Provincial Legislature speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, was also being investigated by the committee. “He hired an external law firm to probe the conduct of Schäfer instead of using the WCPP’s internal legal team,” the source said. “As a matter of principle I don’t comment on anonymous bases,” he said.