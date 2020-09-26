Despite rare cancer Lorraine,11, opts to live life to the fullest

SHE had her suspicions that something was wrong, but when the diagnosis was confirmed, reality set in. Lorraine Jordaan, 11, from Melkbosstrand was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a very rare type of cancerous tumour that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as cartilage or the nerves. But this has not stopped her from living life to the fullest. Lorraine is a very competitive child and loves sport. However, in February, she complained about pain close to her ribs.

Her parents, Jeanette and Johann, decided to take her to the emergency unit at Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital.

At the time, they treated her for kidney infection, but a few days later, Jeanette and Johann realised their daughter was not breathing properly and took her back to the hospital.

Numerous tests were done, including a CT scan where they picked up a growth in her left lung cavity and Lorraine was transferred to Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

Doctors explained the way forward to the Jordaan family, and a few days later, Lorraine went for a biopsy on her lungs and bone marrow where they picked up that she had Ewing’s sarcoma. This was followed by chemotherapy, and after three sessions, the surgeons decided to operate because they were happy on how much the tumour had shrunk.

They successfully removed the tumour on May 28, and Lorraine still has 11 chemotherapy sessions to go. Once completed, she went for regular check-ups and scans. Jeanette said it is the hardest thing for any parent to hear that their child has cancer.

“We were devastated. It was the last thing we expected. Emotions were very high, and tears were flowing for a few weeks as you look at your child and see what they have to go through. All you can do is be there for them, and nothing you do can take the pain away.

“As a family, we take it one day at a time, but some days are harder than others. Friends and family encourage and lift our spirits when we are down, but the person that really keeps everyone positive is Lorraine.

“This whole journey brought our family closer, and we realised what the important things are in life.”

Jeanette described Lorraine as a “flower child”.

“Lorraine is the most loving and caring person I know. She is an active young girl who enjoys gymnastics, swimming, body-boarding, and absolutely loves animals. She has had various exotic pets, ranging from little tortoises, birds, snails, etc.

“Her favourite thing to do is make TikTok videos with her friends and riding the motorcycle with her father. She has a very positive outlook on life and enjoys every minute,” Jeanette added.

Lorraine said: “I stay positive through the support I receive from my family and friends. I have always had a positive outlook on life, and I try to keep it that way.”

For updates on Lorraine’s health, join Lolla’s Journey on Facebook, and if you would like to support the family, see: https://www.backabuddy.co.za.