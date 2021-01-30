’Determination’ helped Jamie Marais become a super athlete

Cape Town - Between daily training sessions, world record attempts and a high-flying corporate career, ultra-endurance athlete Jamie Marais has penned an inspiring read about his life. Marais has a passion for fitness, a healthy body and mind and is known for speed summiting Table Mountain 22 times in 28 hours over two days. He details this and more experiences in his first autobiography titled Determination. “Determination tells the story of my own personal transformation from a substance-abusing teenager to an ultra-endurance athlete and the defining moments that have shaped my life. I have experienced hope and determination as well as the life-changing power of sport throughout my own life,” he said. Ultra-endurance athlete Jamie Marais. Picture: Supplied Marais said exercise and sport saved his life.

“Stress and depression are among the leading causes of death, but exercise is one of the simplest and most effective cures there is. Anyone can access superhuman strength, but not everyone is willing to drive themselves to the limit and push through the pain and suffering that accompanies it.”

Talking about the book, director of One Good Thing, Kim Barty explained the four phases saying; “Each of which takes place in a dangerous setting with intensely challenging physical objectives and natural threats including unpredictable weather, high altitude, steep mountain passes and dangerous wildlife.”

“Jamie's autobiography takes you behind the scenes of his extreme endurance feats and into the mind of an athlete who has achieved what is often considered to be humanly impossible. Jamie also shares the secrets of accessing superhuman strength and how this can be applied to achieve success in sport, business and everyday life,” Barty said.

In his book, Marais openly talks about how as a teenager, he overcame his “own giant of substance abuse and believes that sport and hard training changed my life and gave me a reason for living.”

The book which covers four distinct phases and defining moments in Marais’ life is available via his website https://jamiemarais.com/ for R299.

