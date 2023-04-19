In order to reduce the cost of a carefully chosen basket of commodities by 30% and improve the diet of South Africa’s most underprivileged children, the DG Murray Trust is urging the national government to provide subsidies to food producers and retailers.

According to the CEO of the trust, David Harrison, the estimated R1.8 billion annual subsidy is meant to bridge the gap between what children require and what parents can pay. He said the action will also indicate which foods are the most nutrient-dense. “The monthly child support allowance is below the trust’s estimated food poverty level, which it has set at R709 per month, and food price inflation is still high and nearly double the rate of consumer price inflation (CPI),” said Harrison “Stunting results from inadequate diet and disease. Children who do not get adequate nutrition, including carbohydrates, protein, fats and micronutrients, may be short for their ages and suffer irreversible damage to their cognitive development that carries through into adulthood,” he said.

Stunting rates in the Western Cape are improving, but they are still high. According to research published by the trust, one in six (17.5%) of the province’s youngest residents are stunted, a decrease from 27.4% in 2016. Based on the research, the trust has picked 10 food items that, in its opinion, are the best investments for households with limited funds. It suggests that the estimated 30% mark-up on a single product label for manufacturers and merchants be waived. Eggs, speckled beans, pilchards, fortified maize, milk powder, soya mince, peanut butter, white rice, soup mix and amasi, a well-known fermented milk product, are among the products which are typically non-perishable and high in protein.