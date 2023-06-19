Director and two employees arrested for UIF-TERS related fraud

Cape Town - A 70-year-old director of an enterprise together with two of his staff members were arrested for allegations of fraud relating to Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS). Christiaan Mathews, 70, who is the director of NC Enterprise, bookkeepers, Nicole Chante Matthews and Robert George Baatjies, 62, were nabbed by the Hawks last week following an investigation.

They stand accused of allegedly defrauding TERS of R346 236 between March and December 2020, during the pandemic and national lockdown period. Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi of the Hawks said Baatjies and Mathews were arrested on the same day and made an appearance at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on June 14 for TERS-related offences in August 2022. They were granted bail of R1000 each.

Matthews was pursued by the Hawks and arrested on June 14. She also made a brief court appearance at Atlantis Magistrates’ Court and was granted R1000 bail. The matter was postponed to June 20 for legal representation.

The State is set to prove that the three accused claimed (for) 79 ghost employees and benefited from the claims. Baatjies was allegedly paid 10% for every claim submitted and the director only paid a certain portion of money to the directors of the five companies and kept the rest of the money for himself, the Hawks said. Vukubi added in a similar matter that implicates Baatjies, additional two suspects Roger Luke Cloete, 25, and Keenan Edward Johnson, 29, were arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team in Atlantis.

In this matter it is alleged they fraudulently claimed TERS funds for five companies which amounted to R148 766.45 which was in contradiction with the Memorandum of Agreement. Baatjies had made a court appearance in Atlantis Magistrate’s Court after his initial arrest in August 2022 and the other two co-accused also made a court appearance in Atlantis and were released on R1000 bail each Researchers have indicated that the Covid-19 TERS saved at least two million jobs at the onset of the pandemic, but not without several unintended consequences.